UK PM spokesman: Johnson and von der Leyen had positive talks
Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack
- UK ready to start talking with the EU on 1 February
- Passing of Brexit legislation would be a significant positive step
This all sounds familiar, you know "positive talks". Barnier was also part of the talks yesterday and so far he hasn't been too "positive" about things as seen earlier today here.
As for Johnson's Brexit bill, it will go through the third reading in the Commons today and things are expected to go off without a hitch. That will move us one step closer to officially confirming Brexit with only the Lords to go through next.