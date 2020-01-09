UK PM spokesman: Johnson and von der Leyen had positive talks

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





UK ready to start talking with the EU on 1 February

Passing of Brexit legislation would be a significant positive step

This all sounds familiar, you know "positive talks". Barnier was also part of the talks yesterday and so far he hasn't been too "positive" about things as seen earlier today here





As for Johnson's Brexit bill, it will go through the third reading in the Commons today and things are expected to go off without a hitch. That will move us one step closer to officially confirming Brexit with only the Lords to go through next.



