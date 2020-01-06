UK PM spokesman: Johnson has been clear there will be no extension to Brexit transition period

Author: Justin Low

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack

Just the usual reminder that no-deal Brexit risks still persist and will continue to stay the course throughout trade negotiations this year. It is also confirmed that Johnson, von der Leyen and Barnier will be discussing Brexit later this Wednesday in London.


