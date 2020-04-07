UK PM spokesman: Boris Johnson has not been diagnosed with pneumonia
Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack
- Johnson was stable overnight and remains in good spirits
- Johnson is not on ventilator, is receiving oxygen
- Government has a clear plan to respond to coronavirus
- Cabinet is working to implement it
- Downing Street remains fully operational
- Expects there to be an update on Johnson's condition later today
The headlines have helped to give the pound a little nudge with cable rising to a high of 1.2358 before backing off a little to 1.2330 levels currently. So far, they are managing to alleviate fears surrounding Johnson's hospitalisation and that is helping to calm the market.