UK PM spokesman: Boris Johnson has not been diagnosed with pneumonia

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





Johnson was stable overnight and remains in good spirits

Johnson is not on ventilator, is receiving oxygen

Government has a clear plan to respond to coronavirus

Cabinet is working to implement it

Downing Street remains fully operational

Expects there to be an update on Johnson's condition later today

The headlines have helped to give the pound a little nudge with cable rising to a high of 1.2358 before backing off a little to 1.2330 levels currently. So far, they are managing to alleviate fears surrounding Johnson's hospitalisation and that is helping to calm the market.



