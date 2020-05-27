UK PM spokesman: No change to government position, Brexit transition period will end on 31 December

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The UK continues to insist that the transition period will not be extended

This comes ahead of a fresh round of talks next week before a crucial meeting in June with European leaders to discuss more on the matter. Tick tock, tick tock.
