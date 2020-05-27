UK PM spokesman: No change to government position, Brexit transition period will end on 31 December

Subscription Confirmed!
SNB's Jordan says thinks that current interest rate is at the right level
SNB's Jordan: We have a slightly deflationary environment
ECB's de Guindos: Euro area economy to shrink between 8% and 12% in 2020
ECB's Lagarde: There will be no new euro debt crisis after the pandemic
ECB's Lagarde: It is very likely that ECB 'mild' scenario is outdated