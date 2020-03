UK PM spokesman: No delay to Brexit transition period due to coronavirus outbreak

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





UK is aware of potential impact of virus on the economy

Confident that Brexit will continue on schedule despite virus impact

If decision is made to move from containment to delay phase, will announce it publicly

I would say it was a long shot to even be considering delaying the transition period but this just means that the economic fallout that both the UK and EU may suffer if trade talks break down will be worse, as it will be amplified by the virus outbreak as well.