UK PM spokesman: Our intention to reopen nonessential retail from June 15

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

UK Prime Minister Johnson spokesman

  • it is our intention to reopen nonessential retail from June 15, but it is clear such a reopening is conditional
  • government does not want to open pubs, bars, restaurants and cafés as soon as it can safely, following roadmap which sees reopening from July 4
  • early indications suggest so far there have been a good level of compliance to the quarantine measures
  • government has talked about the possibility of air bridges and work is ongoing

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose