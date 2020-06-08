UK PM spokesman: Our intention to reopen nonessential retail from June 15
UK Prime Minister Johnson spokesman
- it is our intention to reopen nonessential retail from June 15, but it is clear such a reopening is conditional
- government does not want to open pubs, bars, restaurants and cafés as soon as it can safely, following roadmap which sees reopening from July 4
- early indications suggest so far there have been a good level of compliance to the quarantine measures
- government has talked about the possibility of air bridges and work is ongoing