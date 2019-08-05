UK PM spokesman reiterates that UK will leave the EU on 31 October with our without a deal

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





Says politicians cannot choose which votes they respect

They have promised to respect the referendum

Government is significantly upping preparations for a no-deal Brexit

Hopes that EU changes its position on the backstop

Expects communication campaign on no-deal Brexit to begin in a couple of weeks

Don't expect this line of communication from both sides to change over the course of the summer. If either party is to start changing their tone, we'll only see that come about closer to October before the next European Council meeting.



