UK PM spokesman reiterates that UK will leave the EU on 31 October with our without a deal
Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack
- Says politicians cannot choose which votes they respect
- They have promised to respect the referendum
- Government is significantly upping preparations for a no-deal Brexit
- Hopes that EU changes its position on the backstop
- Expects communication campaign on no-deal Brexit to begin in a couple of weeks
Don't expect this line of communication from both sides to change over the course of the summer. If either party is to start changing their tone, we'll only see that come about closer to October before the next European Council meeting.