UK PM spokesman says will continue to negotiate Brexit deal throughout the week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

It is going to be a long week for the pound if that's the case

Still no immediate news on the Brexit front, so this is about all there is for the time being as both sides are still keeping with the political theater as talks stretch on.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose