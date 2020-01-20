UK PM spokesman: There will be equivalence once we leave the EU

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says that the UK government will set out in public what it wants to seek to achieve in a future partnership with the EU

Brexit
  • We are seeking a Canada-style free trade agreement
  • There will be no alignment with EU rules
This has been the core message by Johnson and his aides for quite a while now. It's going to be interesting to see how this all plays out once negotiations are slated to begin starting from 1 February onwards.

Looking ahead, expect any major setback in talks to potentially weigh on the pound as the risk of a no-deal Brexit remains ever present still.
