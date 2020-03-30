UK PM spokesman: UK-EU trade talks taking place on continuous basis

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





Technical talks taking place this week by phone

It is our intention that within three weeks, can carry out 25,000 virus tests per day

Will continue to work hard to try and turn the tide on the virus within 12 weeks

That's helpful to know that post-Brexit trade talks are still ongoing but I'm not sure about the level of discourse considering the current situation in Europe and also that UK lawmakers are on their parliamentary break and/or dealing with virus concerns themselves.





Either way, Boris Johnson has made it clear so far that virus or not, no agreement by June would still entail a no-deal Brexit at the end of the day. So, tick tock. Tick tock.



