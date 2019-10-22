UK PM spokesman: Voting down programme motion would have serious implications
Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack
- It would mean legislation will drift on and on
- That is not in the UK or EU's interest
- Voting down the programme motion risks handing control back to the EU
- There is no guarantee of the EU granting an extension
As much as Johnson wants to pressure lawmakers into accepting the WAB and the programme motion, the bluff that the EU will not grant an extension has long died down.
The general feeling now is that Johnson will have the numbers for the main motion but the vote on the timetable will be a tough hurdle to get through.
Either way, expect the votes to be extremely close and even if all goes well for Johnson, it doesn't mean that Brexit - and the uncertainty that comes with it - will be over.