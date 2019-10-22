UK PM spokesman: Voting down programme motion would have serious implications

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





It would mean legislation will drift on and on

That is not in the UK or EU's interest

Voting down the programme motion risks handing control back to the EU

There is no guarantee of the EU granting an extension

As much as Johnson wants to pressure lawmakers into accepting the WAB and the programme motion, the bluff that the EU will not grant an extension has long died down.





The general feeling now is that Johnson will have the numbers for the main motion but the vote on the timetable will be a tough hurdle to get through.







