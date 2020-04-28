UK PM spokesman: We will review social distancing measures by 7 May

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Gold looks to recapture upside momentum on dollar fall
-
Cable tests 1.2500 handle as dollar falls across the board
-
USD/JPY falls to fresh six-week low in drop under 107.00
-
EUR/USD buyers look to establish near-term control but the coast isn't clear just yet
-
USD/JPY retests 107.00 handle amid dollar softness
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Global economy is rapidly slowing down
-
MAS: Singapore economy could contract by more than official forecast
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0710 (vs. yesterday at 7.0703)
-
BOJ increases the size of its JGB purchases across all maturities in its buying operation today
-
The forecast for negative rates from the RBNZ weighing on the NZD - RBNZ to push back?