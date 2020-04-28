UK PM spokesman: We will review social distancing measures by 7 May

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack

We are not at the point of changing social distancing measures

We need to meet the five tests

Tracing app is key part of surveillance program, but first need to meet the tests

In case you missed it, the UK government outlined five tests before it will begin easing restrictions over the next few weeks:





1. Making sure the NHS can cope

2. A 'sustained and consistent' fall in the daily death rate

3. The rate of infection slowing to a 'manageable level'

4. Ensuring supply of tests and PPE can meet future demand

5. Being confident that any adjustments won't risk a second peak



