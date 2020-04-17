UK PM spokesman: Work is taking place to prepare for relaxing of restrictions
Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack
- But for now, the public message is focused on staying at home
- Cannot say with certainty when lockdown measures can be relaxed
- UK still not using full capacity on coronavirus testing
There's still a lot of debate on whether or not the UK has seen the peak of the virus outbreak, but testing still remains an issue amid the lockdown measures implemented currently. Here are the latest figures from the UK as of yesterday:
