UK PM spokesman: Work is taking place to prepare for relaxing of restrictions

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack

But for now, the public message is focused on staying at home

Cannot say with certainty when lockdown measures can be relaxed

UK still not using full capacity on coronavirus testing

There's still a lot of debate on whether or not the UK has seen the peak of the virus outbreak, but testing still remains an issue amid the lockdown measures implemented currently. Here are the latest figures from the UK as of yesterday:









