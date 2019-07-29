UK PM spokesperson: Hopes that EU leaders will change their mind on withdrawal agreement
Comments by UK PM spokesperson, Alison Donnelly
- Johnson is clear that he wants to meet with EU leaders
- But not to be repeatedly told that withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened
- While there is no change to withdrawal agreement, we must assume no-deal
- Government's central focus is preparing for that
- Backstop must be removed to prevent no-deal Brexit
Well, if that's the case then I reckon he probably won't have much meetings to attend in the coming days because the stance from the European Union has been clear i.e. the backstop will remain and that the withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated.
This just further reinforces the divide between both sides at present but we'll see if all of this is just a ruse by Johnson and his Brexit 'dream team'.