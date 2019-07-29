UK PM spokesperson: Hopes that EU leaders will change their mind on withdrawal agreement

Comments by UK PM spokesperson, Alison Donnelly





Johnson is clear that he wants to meet with EU leaders

But not to be repeatedly told that withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened

While there is no change to withdrawal agreement, we must assume no-deal

Government's central focus is preparing for that

Backstop must be removed to prevent no-deal Brexit

Well, if that's the case then I reckon he probably won't have much meetings to attend in the coming days because the stance from the European Union has been clear i.e. the backstop will remain and that the withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated.





This just further reinforces the divide between both sides at present but we'll see if all of this is just a ruse by Johnson and his Brexit 'dream team'.



