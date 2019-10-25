UK PM spokesperson: Johnson wants an election with or without Brexit bill

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK PM spokesperson, James Slack

Brexit
  • Johnson still waiting for election response from Labour
  • UK waiting for EU response to request for delay
ForexLive
He knows that he is in a favoured position to take on everyone else now but this will certainly irk the EU even more than it already has.

He has a Brexit deal right in front of him, why not just get on with it? Politicians be politicians at the end of the day, it's all about staying in power.

