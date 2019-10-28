UK PM spokesperson: Johnson will respond to Tusk once he has seen the details

Comments by UK PM spokesperson, James Slack





Says Johnson has yet to see the extension letter from Tusk

Says Johnson sees election as the way to break the Brexit deadlock

Says parliament has stood in the way of delivering Brexit

"It is clear we need a new parliament"

Just a bit of a summary of the current events really. The government is going to push forward with an election motion later today so we'll have to wait and see whether they have the numbers to get there.





If they don't, it will be down to Johnson if he wants to un-pause the Brexit legislation or continue to keep us all in limbo until he can pressure opposition parties into heading to the polls before the end of the year.



