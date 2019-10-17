UK PM spokesperson: Saturday vote in parliament will be a meaningful vote

Comments by UK PM spokesperson, Allison Donnelly





Government plans to put new arrangement to a vote on Saturday

New Brexit arrangement is the best way through for the UK

Says that Johnson has support of Cabinet for the deal

It looks like they are confident that they can get the numbers to pull through with the vote but we'll see how sentiment on the ground develops over the next few days.





As it stands, the mood in the ERG is a bit mixed with some hints being offered that they may stray away from the DUP. Meanwhile, the DUP themselves are going to find it tough to get on board after they have been sold out but they may not have much other choice.





Either way, just be aware that this means that there will be added risk for positions over the weekend - for both the pound and risk sentiment.



