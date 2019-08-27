UK PM spokeswoman: Johnson thinks there is enough time to agree on backstop alternative

Comments by UK PM spokeswoman, Alison Donnelly





UK wants to discuss options to replace backstop with the EU

Johnson to speak with Juncker later today

It's never over until the fat lady sings but in terms of plausibility, it is tough to imagine that there is any alternative that hasn't been thought of over the last three years. I do admire his gusto and confidence though but it could ultimately lead to his downfall.





Meanwhile, Brexit party leader Nigel Farage is also on the wires saying that he will challenge the Tories in every seat if Johnson insists on the current withdrawal agreement. He also pins the probability of an election at 50% at the moment.



