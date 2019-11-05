UK poll of polls give Conservative Gov't 38% lead

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Politico

Here is a helpful info graph showing the current polls (on the left) compared to the 2017 last General election outcome. The Lib Dems and Brexit Party are the stand out winners on the current polls. If the Brexit Party formed an alliance with the Conservatives they would have a landslide victory. If they don't the danger of a hung parliament is very real. 
 Meanwhile GBPUSD continues its move down towards key daily support at 1.2800. Currently at 1.2880

ForexLive
