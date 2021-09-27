UK PRA says members reporting 50% to 90% of petrol stations running dry in some areas

It is a bad time for the UK economy to be hit with such a problem

The UK Petrol Retailers Association is warning that fuel is starting to run dry in some areas of the country as delivery problems and panic-buying has resulted in a rather problematic shortage in the past week or so.





This is just yet another problem for the economy in general as growth conditions are winding down after peaking during the summer and the ongoing hit to supply chains and capacity constraints have stifled the recovery process going into Q4.





