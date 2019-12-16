UK Press - PM Johnson will guarantee Brexit by end of 2020, trade deal or not
The Telegraph with the piece (link here may be gated)
- Boris Johnson will guarantee Britain fully leaves the EU with or without a trade deal by the end of 2020 as part of a beefed-up Brexit bill put to Parliament this week.
- The Prime Minister will use his huge majority to push through a radically altered bill that will prevent Parliament from extending the transition period beyond Dec 31 next year.
- Downing Street intends to hold a vote on the bill this Friday to give voters who backed the Tories an early Christmas present and keep up the momentum of last week's landslide election win.
- It will also prove to voters that Mr Johnson has no intention of using his immense new power to pursue a softer Brexit, as some Leave campaigners had feared.
BJ delivering what he promised (OK, I know he promised to be dead in a ditch earlier and he reneged on that one, but we'll give him a pass on it)