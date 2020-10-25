UK press - PM Johnson will wait for US election result before no-deal Brexit decision
Guardian with the report on the word from 'senior figures in European governments' (the paper citing a former British ambassador to the EU).
- believe Johnson is waiting for the result of the US presidential election
- is much more likely to opt for no deal if his friend and Brexit supporter Donald Trump prevails over the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.
---As well as the Brexit implications are those for the US election.
If the belief is correct, does Johnson have a better insight into the likely result of the US election than perhaps others do?