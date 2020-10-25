UK press - PM Johnson will wait for US election result before no-deal Brexit decision

Guardian with the report on the word from 'senior figures in European governments' (the paper citing a former British ambassador to the EU).

  • believe Johnson is waiting for the result of the US presidential election
  • is much more likely to opt for no deal if his friend and Brexit supporter Donald Trump prevails over the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.
As well as the Brexit implications are those for the US election. 
If the belief is correct, does Johnson have a better insight into the likely result of the US election than perhaps others do? 


