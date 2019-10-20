UK press reports the French government wants a prompt 'yes or no' from UK on Brexit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Swings and roundabouts continue, this one of the slightly less optimistic pieces:

  • The French government has demanded a prompt "yes or no" from Britain over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as European capitals appeared split on Sunday night over an extension and its duration. 
  • Amelie de Montchalin, Emmanuel Macron's European affairs minister, on Sunday urged MPs to deliver a verdict so that European leaders can gather to discuss whether to grant a delay. 
  • Speaking after MPs voted on Saturday to delay Brexit for a third time, Ms de Montchalin told reporters that "we should stop believing that it's in everybody's interests to put everything on hold for six months". She added: "We need a yes or no from Britain on the Brexit agreement. Political uncertainty has negative consequences.'
GBP down a little on the ;latest return in the Brexit headline ping-pong game

