UK press (Times) report: US sends stealth bombers to counter Chinese threat

UK newspaper The Times with the info on US military assets deployed

Three American B-2 stealth bombers have arrived in the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia on the eve of Chinese live-firing naval exercises north of Taiwan.

It is the first time the nuclear-capable strategic bombers have been sent to the remote island since 2016, in an indication of the growing concern about China's intentions towards Taiwan.

The bombers flew across the Pacific from Whiteman air force base in Missouri to land at Diego Garcia, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory. With their advanced stealth technology, the B-2s can penetrate enemy territory without alerting air-defence radars.

Taiwan escalation would be likely risk negative. This seems a bit of a small step. Let's hope it goes no further (probably a forlorn hope).








