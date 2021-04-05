UK prime minister Boris Johnson to announce next steps out of lockdown later today

Big announcement to follow from Boris Johnson on Easter Monday





As the vaccine rollout in the UK gathers pace, things are looking to return back to "normal" again and Boris Johnson will provide the public with a roadmap later today.





Among the things he will be covering is the decision to proceed to Step 2 in the reopening phase i.e. allowing non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants, hairdressers and nail salons to open starting from 12 April.





Adding to that is the potential to reopen foreign travel - with a 'traffic light' system anticipated to be put in place. Countries with different risk profiles will be fitted into the system accordingly and that will be among the first steps in reopening UK borders.





The final key point will be vaccine passports, in which the government will launch a pilot scheme to identify those who have had their vaccine injections, recently tested negative for COVID-19, or have previously contracted COVID-19 in the past.





The rollout of the pilot scheme will also tie to allowing public gatherings to take place and major sporting events to have an audience over the next two months.



