UK property (Rightmove) prices data hints that demand will continue even after 'incentive cliff' at the end of March
Rightmove house prices for February were out earlier, in at 0.5% m/m and 3.0% y/y
- prior -0.9% m/m and +3.3% y/y
The data was out earlier, Reuters have a recap up now worth checking out:
- "As well as the current lockdown motivating buyer demand again, the restrictions have also been a factor in limiting new supply, leading to some modest upwards price pressure," Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data, said.
- "These are strong signs that new buyer demand is not facing a cliff-edge after March 31."
(A tax incentive expires at end-March)