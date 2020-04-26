UK proposes 14 day quarantine for arrivals. Johnson back at Downing Street.

UK media report on 'phase 2' of the UK lockdown

  • Proposal to quarantine passengers arriving at airports and ports 
  • for up to a 14 days
Meanwhile the UK's Sunday Times reports on an opposite move
  • Conservative Party donors, cabinet ministers and senior Tory backbenchers putting Boris Johnson under concerted pressure to ease lockdown measures
Also re the UK:
  • S&P affirmed the UK long-term foreign currency  rating at AAA, outlook stable
  • (ps Fitch have UK at AA-, negative outlook while Moody's have Aa2u, outlook negative. An alphabet soup these ratings.)
Also,  BoJo is back in Downing Street after his period of recuperating.

See here for global coronavirus case data
