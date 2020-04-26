UK proposes 14 day quarantine for arrivals. Johnson back at Downing Street.
UK media report on 'phase 2' of the UK lockdown
- Proposal to quarantine passengers arriving at airports and ports
- for up to a 14 days
Meanwhile the UK's Sunday Times reports on an opposite move
- Conservative Party donors, cabinet ministers and senior Tory backbenchers putting Boris Johnson under concerted pressure to ease lockdown measures
Also re the UK:
- S&P affirmed the UK long-term foreign currency rating at AAA, outlook stable
- (ps Fitch have UK at AA-, negative outlook while Moody's have Aa2u, outlook negative. An alphabet soup these ratings.)
Also, BoJo is back in Downing Street after his period of recuperating.