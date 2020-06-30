UK Q1 final GDP -2.2% vs -2.0% q/q prelim

Latest data release by ONS - 30 June 2020





GDP -1.7% vs -1.6% y/y prelim

Private consumption -2.9% vs -1.7% q/q prelim

Government spending -4.1% vs -2.6% q/q prelim

Exports -13.5% vs -10.8% q/q prelim

Imports -9.4% vs -5.3% q/q prelim

Total business investment -0.3% vs 0.0% q/q prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . All of the revisions were softer relative to initial estimates and that points to a deeper impact from the virus fallout in the UK economy, which we will see more of in Q2.





It isn't a pretty picture as household spending recorded its largest quarterly fall - in nominal terms - on record in Q1. Of note, the household saving ratio rose to +8.6% vs +6.6% in Q4 2019, the highest level since Q1 2016.





Cable now down to the lows for the day at 1.2280, with the dollar keeping firmer in general as the risk mood turns a little softer to start the session.



