UK Q2 final GDP -19.8% vs -20.4% q/q prelim

Latest data released by ONS - 30 September 2020





GDP -21.5% vs -21.7% y/y prelim Private consumption -23.6% q/q

Government spending -14.6% q/q

Total business investment -26.5% q/q Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . Little change relative to initial estimates as this reaffirms the worst quarterly contraction in the UK economy on record.





ONS does note that the Q1 and Q2 data are still subject to possible further revisions amid the higher than usual uncertainty and challenges faced when collecting the data.





But in any case, we all sort of understand the message that is sent here and in any case, Q2 is long gone already by now and the focus is on the recovery instead.