UK Q2 preliminary GDP +4.8% vs +4.8% q/q expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 August 2021





Prior -1.6%

GDP +22.2% vs +22.1% y/y expected

Prior -6.1%

Business investment +2.4% q/q

Prior -10.7%





There's still some ways to go in terms of catching back up to pre-pandemic levels, as evident here , but at least things are still improving for now.







That said, the outlook for Q3 seems to be less robust as demand conditions ease and also with the self-isolation restrictions weighing on business sentiment.

Slight delay in the release by the source. A solid improvement in economic output for Q2 in the UK as virus restrictions began easing and pent-up demand helped to bolster overall activity during the quarter.