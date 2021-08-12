UK Q2 preliminary GDP +4.8% vs +4.8% q/q expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 12 August 2021


  • Prior -1.6%
  • GDP +22.2% vs +22.1% y/y expected
  • Prior -6.1%
  • Business investment +2.4% q/q
  • Prior -10.7%
Slight delay in the release by the source. A solid improvement in economic output for Q2 in the UK as virus restrictions began easing and pent-up demand helped to bolster overall activity during the quarter.

There's still some ways to go in terms of catching back up to pre-pandemic levels, as evident here, but at least things are still improving for now.

That said, the outlook for Q3 seems to be less robust as demand conditions ease and also with the self-isolation restrictions weighing on business sentiment.
