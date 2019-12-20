UK Q3 final GDP +0.4% vs +0.3% q/q prelim

Latest data released by ONS - 20 December 2019





Q3 final GDP +1.1% vs +1.0% y/y prelim

Total business investment 0.0% vs 0.0% q/q prelim

Private consumption +0.3% vs +0.4% q/q prelim

Exports +7.9% vs +8.1% q/q expected

Imports -0.3% vs +0.8% q/q expected

The preliminary report can be found here . A slight improvement to the initial estimates and that helped give the pound a little nudge higher with cable touching 1.3043 from around 1.3030 levels before the release.





The revised estimate doesn't tell us much though as this pertains to Q3 data. We all know that Q4 is more reflective of flat/negative growth during the quarter and it's still a bit early to gauge post-election economic sentiment for now.





Overall, the data isn't going to be a real game changer for the pound but in the near-term, perhaps traders can allude to that for some reason to shift positions around during year-end trading - which is typically mired by thinner liquidity conditions.



