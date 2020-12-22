UK Q3 final GDP +16.0% vs +15.5% q/q prelim

Latest data released by ONS - 22 December 2020





Q3 final GDP -8.6% vs -9.6% y/y prelim Private consumption +19.5% vs +18.3% q/q prelim

Exports -0.4% vs +5.1% q/q prelim

Imports +11.7% vs +13.2% q/q prelim

Total business investment +9.4% vs +8.8% q/q prelim Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here

The UK economy bounced by more than initially estimated in Q3, with the easing of lockdown measures having helped to bolster economic output during the period.





That said, the market has long moved on from this timeline as things are looking more uncertain now with the UK amid the latest virus strain and Brexit woes.



