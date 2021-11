Latest data released by ONS - 11 November 2021





Prior +5.5%

GDP +6.6% y/y

Prior +23.6%

Business investment +0.4% q/q

Prior +4.5%

A further easing of restrictions saw UK GDP expand by a decent pace in Q3, though less robust demand conditions and self-isolation restrictions in August may have weighed on overall activity during the quarter.





As things stand, UK real GDP is now 2.1% below its pre-pandemic level (Q4 2019).