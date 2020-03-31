UK Q4 final GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 31 March 2020


  • GDP +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y prelim
  • Private consumption 0.0% vs +0.1% q/q prelim
  • Government spending +1.5% vs +2.1% q/q prelim
  • Exports +5.0% vs +4.1% q/q prelim
  • Imports +0.4% vs -0.8% q/q prelim
  • Total business investment -0.5% vs -1.0% q/q prelim
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here.

Some adjusted details but the overall big figures remain unchanged to initial estimates. In any case, this pertains to pre-virus economic conditions so it doesn't really matter now.

