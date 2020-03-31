UK Q4 final GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% q/q prelim

Latest data released by ONS - 31 March 2020





GDP +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y prelim

Private consumption 0.0% vs +0.1% q/q prelim

Government spending +1.5% vs +2.1% q/q prelim

Exports +5.0% vs +4.1% q/q prelim

Imports +0.4% vs -0.8% q/q prelim

Total business investment -0.5% vs -1.0% q/q prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here





Some adjusted details but the overall big figures remain unchanged to initial estimates. In any case, this pertains to pre-virus economic conditions so it doesn't really matter now.



