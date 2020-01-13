UK quarterly survey of banks, insurers, investment firms shows sentiment improves for first time in four years
Optimism in the UK's financial services sector moved higher for the first time in 4 years
- quarterly survey
- of 94 banks, insurers and investment management firms
- conducted by business trade body CBI and consultants PwC
- survey conducted before the mid-December general election
PWC comments on the results:
- "The stirrings of optimism represent a significant turnaround given the flat and falling optimism that has beset the past four years,"
- "An uptick in hiring in hiring, investment in systems, and better profit expectations for the first three months of the year are driving the positivity in the sector, following the general election"
Its been a dour day for GBP news (Brexit related & BoE) - this a bit of positivity.