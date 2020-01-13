UK quarterly survey of banks, insurers, investment firms shows sentiment improves for first time in four years

Optimism in the UK's financial services sector moved higher for the first time in 4 years

quarterly survey

of 94 banks, insurers and investment management firms

conducted by business trade body CBI and consultants PwC

survey conducted before the mid-December general election



PWC comments on the results:

"The stirrings of optimism represent a significant turnaround given the flat and falling optimism that has beset the past four years,"

"An uptick in hiring in hiring, investment in systems, and better profit expectations for the first three months of the year are driving the positivity in the sector, following the general election"





Its been a dour day for GBP news (Brexit related & BoE) - this a bit of positivity.








