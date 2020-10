There is good news and bad news







There's a strong weekend effect in the UK that almost always means a low number on Monday. Last Monday it was 14011 and the Monday before it was 12602 so the trend is poor. That's not runaway growth but chances are we see something close to last week's one-day high of 19751 tomorrow.





Still, while this chart looks daunting; there's no exponential growth since the early-October spike.