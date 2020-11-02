UK records fewer virus cases than last Monday
Monday coronavirus data is always tricky because testing and lab results are already low. The number of cases in the UK today were 18,950 compared to 23,254 a day ago. On the face of it, that looks good but Monday data can be deceiving.
A better comparison in prior Monday and on that front we can see it certainly is good news. Cases then were 20,900. This is in fitting with a bit of a plateau in new UK cases if not a turn lower as a result of voluntary and non-voluntary curbs.
It begs the question? Did Johnson hit the panic button too late?