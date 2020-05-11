UK releases coronavirus technical briefing strategy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Technical briefing on Covid 19 strategy

  • this is not a short-term crisis
  • May allow household groups to mixed with one another
  • advises people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces
  • no part of plan assumes acceptable level of deaths
  • possible no vaccine will ever be found
  • estimated 1 and 36,000 people in England affected by May 9
  • cannot afford to make drastic changes in short-term
  • may allow some hairdressers, cinemas to open from July 4
  • UK will require all international arrivals not on a short list of exemptions to self isolate in their accommodations for 14 days on arrival into the UK
  • international travel measures will not come into force on May 13 but will be introduced as soon as possible
  • further details and guidance will be set out shortly on quarantine for international travelers
  • stage II envisions permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast
  • UK's scientific advisors to examine whether to allow people to expand their household group to include one other household
  • looking at New Zealand's model of household bubbles
  • is examining how to enable people to gather in slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings
  • stage III ambition is to open some of the remaining businesses including hairdressers, salons, food services, pubs and accommodation, places of worship and cinemas
  • UK will in stage III carefully phase and pilot reopenings of such businesses to test their ability to adapt the new Covid 19 secure guidelines
  • employers should limit risk of transmission by changing shift patterns, maintaining good ventilation
  • government financial support measures are extraordinary expensive and cannot be sustained for a prolonged period of time
  • people may exercise as many times each day is a wish
In other news, UK says 
  • death toll rises to 32,065 from 31,855. That is a rise of 210. The prior day was at 269.
  • Ccases rise to 223,060 from 219,183
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose