UK releases reopening timeline with schools set to open March 8

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Four stage reopening process

  • March 8, schools to reopen
  • Stay at home order ends March 29
  • Still no overseas travel on March 29
  • Non-essential shops and hospitality to reopen no earlier than April 12
  • April 12 (stage 2) gyms, swimming pools and public buildings reopen along with self-contained accommodations
  • Sept 3 to begin no earlier than May 17, including indoor dining, hotels and some attendance at sporting events
  • Public asked to work from home until June 21
That's a slow process for a country where cases have fallen dramatically but the market doesn't seem to have a problem with it as sterling gains today and the FTSE 100 falls moderately.



