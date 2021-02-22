UK releases reopening timeline with schools set to open March 8

March 8, schools to reopen

Stay at home order ends March 29

Still no overseas travel on March 29



Non-essential shops and hospitality to reopen no earlier than April 12

April 12 (stage 2) gyms, swimming pools and public buildings reopen along with self-contained accommodations

Sept 3 to begin no earlier than May 17, including indoor dining, hotels and some attendance at sporting events



Public asked to work from home until June 21

That's a slow process for a country where cases have fallen dramatically but the market doesn't seem to have a problem with it as sterling gains today and the FTSE 100 falls moderately.

