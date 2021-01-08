UK reportedly set to approve use of Moderna vaccine as soon as today

Bloomberg reports on the matter

The report cites people familiar with the Moderna approval process, in saying that the UK is reviewing the vaccine on an accelerated timetable and are poised to authorise it for emergency use as soon as Friday.





This will be the third vaccine set to be approved by the UK to combat the coronavirus but the Moderna doses may not be made available in the UK until April due to Brexit.





For some context, the Moderna order was made through the EU at the time with the UK set to receive 7 million doses and deliveries for the vaccine will not begin until early April.