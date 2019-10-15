UK reportedly set to table fresh proposals to break Brexit deadlock this morning

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

RTE reports on the matter


It says that the UK will table a new set of Brexit proposals following the meeting between Boris Johnson and DUP leader, Arlene Foster, yesterday night.

Though it it unclear if the proposals are a revised version of the dual customs scheme proposed last week during the Johnson-Varadkar meeting or something different.

The pound is looking perky on the back of the last two headlines here with cable nearing the 1.2700 handle once again.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose