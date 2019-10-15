UK reportedly set to table fresh proposals to break Brexit deadlock this morning
RTE reports on the matter
It says that the UK will table a new set of Brexit proposals following the meeting between Boris Johnson and DUP leader, Arlene Foster, yesterday night.
Though it it unclear if the proposals are a revised version of the dual customs scheme proposed last week during the Johnson-Varadkar meeting or something different.
The pound is looking perky on the back of the last two headlines here with cable nearing the 1.2700 handle once again.