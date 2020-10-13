UK reports 17,234 new virus cases vs 13,972 yesterday

Rise in UK cases





This is the third-worst single day on record, including the day earlier this month when they added thousands of old cases.





There are 3905 people hospitalized with the virus and 143 died yesterday from 50 the day before.







Yesterday Boris Johnson rolled out the three-level alert system and at this rate, there are going to be more regions under the highest level.





Meanwhile, Italian cases are at 5901 compared to 4619 on Monday.





On the good-news side, Moderna said its vaccine candidate is is generally well-tolerated among all age cohorts.

