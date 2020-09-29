UK reports record 7143 coronavirus cases vs 4044 on Monday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest UK data

The 4044 number is a bit deceptive because it was a post-weekend one-off. The old record set last week was 6876 so it's not a huge acceleration but generally the numbers rise Wed-Fri due to weekend testing effects so look out for higher numbers tomorrow.

