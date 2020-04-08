UK reports deadliest day yet: 938 coronavirus deaths

Deaths were 786 yesterday and 441 on Sunday



Total deaths rise to 7097 from 6159

Cases rise to 60,733 vs 55,242

New cases 5491 vs 3634 a day ago



When the mortality rate is 11.7%, it's safe to assume there are many cases going undetected.





The pound has come off the highs of the day on these headlines. The UK is getting hit very hard right now.

