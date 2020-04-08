UK reports deadliest day yet: 938 coronavirus deaths

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest UK numbers:

  • Deaths were 786 yesterday and 441 on Sunday
  • Total deaths rise to 7097 from 6159
  • Cases rise to 60,733 vs 55,242
  • New cases 5491 vs 3634 a day ago
When the mortality rate is 11.7%, it's safe to assume there are many cases going undetected.

The pound has come off the highs of the day on these headlines. The UK is getting hit very hard right now.

