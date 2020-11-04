UK reports nearly 500 coronavirus deaths

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Case number growth is slowing

  • Deaths rise 492 vs seven-day average of 269
  • UK new cases 25,177 vs 22,330 a day ago
  • Italy reports 30,550 cases vs 28,244 a day ago
It's typical to see rising cases at this time of the week but they're not running higher and that's a good sign. As the lockdown measures dramatically slow the spread, we should start to see them reverse. Of course, the deaths are a lagging indicator and may continue to rise.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose