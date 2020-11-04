UK reports nearly 500 coronavirus deaths

Deaths rise 492 vs seven-day average of 269

UK new cases 25,177 vs 22,330 a day ago



Italy reports 30,550 cases vs 28,244 a day ago

It's typical to see rising cases at this time of the week but they're not running higher and that's a good sign. As the lockdown measures dramatically slow the spread, we should start to see them reverse. Of course, the deaths are a lagging indicator and may continue to rise.

