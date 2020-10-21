UK reports record 26,688 coronavirus cases vs 21,331 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

New record high for cases

That's a big jump and takes out the 'catch-up' high from early October.

There were 191 deaths with a positive COVID test within 28 days compared to 241 previously.

