UK restrictions could be lifted sooner than 21 June if vaccine data is better than anticipated - report

The Telegraph reports on the matter

The report says that Boris Johnson's roadmap to lift lockdown restrictions in the UK could be accelerated if "real world data on the effect of vaccines is better than expected", citing government sources on the matter.





Adding that while the current plan is to lift all restrictions by 21 June, positive results from vaccine progress may "change the calculations" on the timing of things.

The full report can be found here





Given how the UK vaccine rollout has been progressing rather smoothly, this just bolsters optimism towards the economic reopening ahead of the summer and Q3.



