UK retail sales indicator up in October, while a separate consumer spending indicator is down

For GNO at present its not about data, its about vaccine developments, the US election and Brexit trade talks







prior 6.1%

and total sales for the month +4.9% y/y BRC Sales like-for-like for October shows another solid gain, +5.2% y/y

Meanwhile Barclaycard's indicator of consumer spending is -0.1% y/y for October





Barclaycard:

non-essential spending lower

spending focused on essentials stocking up ahead of lockdown. BRC: BRC:

"Tightening restrictions across the United Kingdom and speculation towards the end of the month of an England-wide lockdown prompted customers to stock up on home comforts and food supplies"

Nevertheless, for those keeping track.