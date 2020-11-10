UK retail sales indicator up in October, while a separate consumer spending indicator is down
For GNO at present its not about data, its about vaccine developments, the US election and Brexit trade talksNevertheless, for those keeping track.
BRC Sales like-for-like for October shows another solid gain, +5.2% y/y
- prior 6.1%
- and total sales for the month +4.9% y/y
Meanwhile Barclaycard's indicator of consumer spending is -0.1% y/y for October
Barclaycard:
- non-essential spending lower
- spending focused on essentials stocking up ahead of lockdown.
- "Tightening restrictions across the United Kingdom and speculation towards the end of the month of an England-wide lockdown prompted customers to stock up on home comforts and food supplies"