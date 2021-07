Prices up 5.7% y/y vs 7.5% prior

The headline doesn't look that bad but it's the highest rise for the mid-June to mid-July period since 2007 and that's despite scaling back a tax break for buyers on July 1.





The UK hasn't seen the kinds of shocking rises that have hit other markets but it's moving in that direction. Prices in the past six months are up 6.7% and Rightmove reports that inventories are tight.