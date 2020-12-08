UK says deal on withdrawal committee JC

UKs Gove says delighted to announce agreement in principle on all issues in the EU-UK withdrawal agreement joint committee

EU Sepcovic says agreement will ensure withdrawal agreement is fully operational as of 1 January including the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland

UK says will withdrawal clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK internal market bill not introduce any similar provisions in the taxation bill



The withdrawal of the 3 clauses which broke international law from its Internal Market Bill is a necessary prerequisite to the agreement of any trade deal. There is still work to be done. However, the market has pushed the GBPUSD higher on the news.





The GBPUSD has moved up to a spike high at 1.3364 so far (from 1.3389).. The 200 hour moving average remains above at 1.33749 while the 100 hour moving average is up at 1.33935. It would take moves above those levels for a more bullish bias.